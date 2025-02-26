Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Renaming of Peshawar Cricket Stadium After Imran Khan

Mainstream political leaders in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vehemently oppose renaming Peshawar's cricket stadium after ex-premier Imran Khan. Critics argue it distracts from pressing issues and impacts Khan's reputation. The decision faces backlash for neglecting governance, law, and traditions. There are calls to instead construct a new stadium celebrating Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:14 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Renaming of Peshawar Cricket Stadium After Imran Khan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A political storm has emerged in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as leaders condemn the renaming of Peshawar's only cricket stadium after jailed former premier Imran Khan.

The decision to name the stadium, previously known as Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, after the PTI leader has been met with fierce backlash from figures like ANP's Ghulam Ahmed Bilour and PPP's Arbab Alamgir. They argue this diversion from core governance issues damages Khan's reputation and undermines local customs.

Critics are urging the government to focus on addressing more critical issues like law and order and governance, rather than engaging in actions perceived as erasing the province's identity. Some suggest building a new stadium under Khan's name as a more respectful tribute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025