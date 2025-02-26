Controversy Erupts Over Renaming of Peshawar Cricket Stadium After Imran Khan
Mainstream political leaders in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vehemently oppose renaming Peshawar's cricket stadium after ex-premier Imran Khan. Critics argue it distracts from pressing issues and impacts Khan's reputation. The decision faces backlash for neglecting governance, law, and traditions. There are calls to instead construct a new stadium celebrating Khan.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A political storm has emerged in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as leaders condemn the renaming of Peshawar's only cricket stadium after jailed former premier Imran Khan.
The decision to name the stadium, previously known as Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, after the PTI leader has been met with fierce backlash from figures like ANP's Ghulam Ahmed Bilour and PPP's Arbab Alamgir. They argue this diversion from core governance issues damages Khan's reputation and undermines local customs.
Critics are urging the government to focus on addressing more critical issues like law and order and governance, rather than engaging in actions perceived as erasing the province's identity. Some suggest building a new stadium under Khan's name as a more respectful tribute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japan Seeks Exemption from U.S. Steel Tariffs
CBI Cracks Down on Corruption in Delhi Transport Department
BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Slams INDI Alliance for Corruption
Kilauea's Fiery Dance: A New Wave of Eruptions Captivates Visitors
SA Strengthens Anti-Corruption Measures with Institutional Reforms and Whistleblower Protection