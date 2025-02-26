Controversy Erupts Over Renaming of Peshawar Cricket Stadium After Imran Khan

A political storm has emerged in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as leaders condemn the renaming of Peshawar's only cricket stadium after jailed former premier Imran Khan.

The decision to name the stadium, previously known as Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, after the PTI leader has been met with fierce backlash from figures like ANP's Ghulam Ahmed Bilour and PPP's Arbab Alamgir. They argue this diversion from core governance issues damages Khan's reputation and undermines local customs.

Critics are urging the government to focus on addressing more critical issues like law and order and governance, rather than engaging in actions perceived as erasing the province's identity. Some suggest building a new stadium under Khan's name as a more respectful tribute.

(With inputs from agencies.)