Manish Sisodia Focuses on Delhi's Education Amidst Political Alliance Tensions

AAP leader Manish Sisodia voiced concerns over the education of Delhi's children, deeming their future more crucial than political alliances. Emphasizing trust in Kejriwal's leadership, Sisodia criticized neighboring states and the central government on pollution control efforts while gearing up for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:25 IST
Manish Sisodia Focuses on Delhi's Education Amidst Political Alliance Tensions
Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating political uncertainties, Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia redirected focus towards education in Delhi, prioritizing children's futures over political alliances. The former Deputy Chief Minister on Friday emphasized the need to provide quality education for Delhi's youth, dismissing concerns over the INDIA bloc's stability.

Lauding Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia expressed unwavering confidence in his ability to enhance educational facilities for Delhi's children, deeming him the sole leader capable of safeguarding their futures. He remarked that while alliance dynamics remain uncertain, providing quality education remains a paramount priority.

Commenting on ongoing pollution issues, Sisodia praised Delhi's initiatives like electric vehicles but criticized neighboring states like Uttar Pradesh for lax regulations contributing to air quality deterioration. He urged the central government to take more decisive action on pollution, noting regional cooperation as crucial for overall improvement. Meanwhile, Sisodia prepares to contest the assembly election from Jangpura against contenders from Congress and BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

