Cold Waves and High Stakes Mark Trump's Second Inaugural Spectacle

An unprecedented security presence and sub-zero temperatures cast a shadow over the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States. However, his supporters are undeterred, flocking to the capital to partake in the monumental event.

The swearing-in has been relocated indoors at the US Capitol due to an Arctic blast, with temperatures expected to plunge to -11 degrees Celsius. This marks the first indoor inauguration since 1985. Trump emphasized safety concerns for attendees, citing hazardous conditions.

The inauguration, a National Special Security Event, sees heightened safety measures with 25,000 security personnel on duty and significant street closures. Despite the challenges, events are planned throughout Washington DC, drawing attendees from across the nation and world leaders, including India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

(With inputs from agencies.)