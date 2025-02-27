Rainfall Brings Temperature Plunge in Northern India

Light rainfall across Chandigarh, Haryana, and Punjab led to a sharp decline in maximum temperatures, according to the Met office's report.

Chandigarh experienced 2.5 mm of rain, dropping the mercury nearly 8 degrees to a maximum of 21.0 degrees Celsius compared to the previous day.

Affected regions include Ambala, Hisar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Pathankot, each recording significant temperature drops ranging from four to ten degrees below their previous day's highs.

(With inputs from agencies.)