Rainfall Brings Temperature Plunge in Northern India

Light rain swept across parts of Chandigarh, Haryana, and Punjab, causing a significant drop in temperatures. Chandigarh witnessed a maximum temperature of 21.0 degrees Celsius, nearly 8 degrees below the previous day. Similar trends were observed in Ambala, Hisar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Pathankot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Light rainfall across Chandigarh, Haryana, and Punjab led to a sharp decline in maximum temperatures, according to the Met office's report.

Chandigarh experienced 2.5 mm of rain, dropping the mercury nearly 8 degrees to a maximum of 21.0 degrees Celsius compared to the previous day.

Affected regions include Ambala, Hisar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Pathankot, each recording significant temperature drops ranging from four to ten degrees below their previous day's highs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

