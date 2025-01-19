Thousands Rally in Washington for 'People's March' Against Trump's Second Term

Thousands of protestors converged on Washington, D.C., Saturday to voice their opposition to President-elect Donald Trump's impending second-term inauguration. This gathering, called the 'People's March,' highlighted concerns over women's rights, racial justice, and other causes at risk under Trump's policies.

The protests this year appeared smaller compared to Trump's first inauguration in 2017, attributed to divisions within the women's rights movement following Trump's win over Vice President Kamala Harris. Nevertheless, over 300 other marches were organized nationwide as a show of unified resistance.

Despite the rain-dampened rally, demonstrators carried placards with messages like "Feminists v. Fascists" while advocating for issues from immigration to climate change. Authorities noted heightened security maintained peace throughout the march, with only a few notable incidents.

