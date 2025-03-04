U.S. Army Base Reverts to Fort Benning Amidst Racial Justice Context

In a significant move addressing racial justice issues, the U.S. Defense Secretary announced the renaming of Fort Moore back to its original title, Fort Benning, on Monday. The decision undoes a 2023 change amidst protests that called for eliminating Confederate names from military sites.

The base was initially named in honor of Confederate Brigadier General Henry Benning, a controversial figure. However, by renaming it after Corporal Fred Benning, a World War One hero, U.S. Army Secretary Hegseth complies with a Congressional rule against Confederate attributions, honoring the legacy of American war heroes.

Situated near Columbus, Georgia, Fort Benning covers 182,000 acres and supports a community of over 120,000. Recent renaming efforts contrast the base with Fort Liberty, previously known as Fort Bragg, reflecting a broader trend initiated by the George Floyd protests that challenge symbols of racial oppression in U.S. military history.

