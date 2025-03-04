U.S. Army Base Reverts to Fort Benning Amidst Racial Justice Context
U.S. Defense Secretary ordered the renaming of Fort Moore back to Fort Benning to respect racial justice sentiments. Originally named after a Confederate officer, the base's name change aligns with Congressional moves against Confederate associations. The order honors Corporal Fred Benning, a distinguished World War One hero.
In a significant move addressing racial justice issues, the U.S. Defense Secretary announced the renaming of Fort Moore back to its original title, Fort Benning, on Monday. The decision undoes a 2023 change amidst protests that called for eliminating Confederate names from military sites.
The base was initially named in honor of Confederate Brigadier General Henry Benning, a controversial figure. However, by renaming it after Corporal Fred Benning, a World War One hero, U.S. Army Secretary Hegseth complies with a Congressional rule against Confederate attributions, honoring the legacy of American war heroes.
Situated near Columbus, Georgia, Fort Benning covers 182,000 acres and supports a community of over 120,000. Recent renaming efforts contrast the base with Fort Liberty, previously known as Fort Bragg, reflecting a broader trend initiated by the George Floyd protests that challenge symbols of racial oppression in U.S. military history.
