Trump Seeks Diplomatic Bridges: Post-Inauguration China Visit Planned

In a move signaling a desire to open diplomatic channels with China, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump intends to visit the country shortly after taking office. The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday about Trump's intention to make the visit within his first 100 days, based on information from those familiar with his plans.

Trump's forthcoming inauguration, scheduled for Monday, will also see Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in attendance, highlighting Beijing's proactive stance in strengthening bilateral ties. Discussions facilitated by representatives between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have explored possibilities for a future meeting, including potentially in the U.S.

The Chinese embassy in Washington has yet to respond to inquiries regarding these developments. Nevertheless, both nations appear poised to engage in enhanced cooperation post-inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)