Trump Seeks Diplomatic Bridges: Post-Inauguration China Visit Planned
President-elect Donald Trump plans to visit China within his first 100 days in office. Reports suggest preliminary discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping about future meetings. Trump's inauguration will be attended by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng as an indication of China's willingness to enhance cooperation.
In a move signaling a desire to open diplomatic channels with China, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump intends to visit the country shortly after taking office. The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday about Trump's intention to make the visit within his first 100 days, based on information from those familiar with his plans.
Trump's forthcoming inauguration, scheduled for Monday, will also see Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in attendance, highlighting Beijing's proactive stance in strengthening bilateral ties. Discussions facilitated by representatives between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have explored possibilities for a future meeting, including potentially in the U.S.
The Chinese embassy in Washington has yet to respond to inquiries regarding these developments. Nevertheless, both nations appear poised to engage in enhanced cooperation post-inauguration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US-India relations have fundamentally reached new level of cooperation in last four years: US NSA Jake Sullivan at IIT-Delhi.
Xi Jinping's Anti-Corruption Crusade
India-Nepal Cooperation Yields New Educational Campus in Myagdi
Indonesia Joins BRICS: A New Chapter for Global South Cooperation
US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation: A New Era of Strategic Partnership