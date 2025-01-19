Deputy Chief Minister's Courtesy Call: Strengthening State Ties
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein recently visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence. The meeting took place on Sunday and was documented by Adityanath's office with a photograph shared on social media. This visit aims to enhance inter-state relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday at the latter's official residence, according to an official statement.
The meeting at 5, Kalidas Marg was highlighted with a photo shared by Adityanath's office on social media. The caption confirmed that Chowna Mein made a courtesy call on Yogi Adityanath.
This visit represents an effort to fortify ties between the two states and foster cooperative relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
