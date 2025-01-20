Left Menu

Trump to Dismantle DEI Mandates Across U.S.

President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to repeal diversity, equity, and inclusion mandates in both the government and private sector. His statement was made during a rally in Washington, promising action after his inauguration, with numerous executive orders anticipated.

In a bold pre-inauguration statement, President-elect Donald Trump declared his intent to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion mandates across the U.S. government and private sector.

Trump voiced these plans during a rally at Capitol One Arena in Washington, stirring both supporters and critics.

As he prepares to assume the presidency, Trump is poised to sign several executive orders, signaling significant policy shifts upon taking office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

