Biden's Pre-emptive Pardons: Protecting Democracy's Defenders

In a move that underscores his commitment to safeguarding democratic institutions, U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday issued pre-emptive pardons for individuals targeted by his successor, Donald Trump. Among those pardoned are former military and medical officials, including Mark Milley and Anthony Fauci, as well as lawmakers linked to the Capitol riot investigation.

The decision arrives amid Trump's assertive return to the presidency, where he continues to call for the prosecution of perceived adversaries. Without naming Trump, Biden lauded public servants as vital to democracy, voicing concern over threats they face merely for performing their duties.

Biden's statement emphasized that public officials, commendable for their service, should not be victims of unwarranted political prosecutions. The pardons come amidst reports that the Trump administration is drafting a list of military officers associated with Milley for dismissal.

