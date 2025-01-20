BJP Highlights Neglect in Delhi's Bawana Flats as Election Nears

In a strategic move amid the approaching elections, Delhi BJP leaders, including party president Virendraa Sachdeva and MP Yogender Chandoliya, took to the JJ Cluster area of Bawana town. Their visit targeted highlighting the alleged neglect of government flats, spotlighting what they described as a "grim state" under the AAP-led administration.

Staging a live-stream to present the disrepair to the public, Sachdeva accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of double standards. He claimed an alleged waste of public money, blaming Kejriwal's political motives for the dilapidated housing state. The BJP leaders decried open manholes and structural decay as ongoing hazards for the residents.

Echoing a broader critique, Sachdeva argued that promises of free housing for the poor contrast with the reality of empty, neglected flats, which reportedly could aid the underprivileged if repaired. Drawing a line between central funding and local administration, he insisted BJP is ready to rehabilitate them, but Kejriwal's alleged obstinacy remains a barrier.

