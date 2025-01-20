Left Menu

Learning from Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' Ideology

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' ideology, emphasizing its ethos of inclusivity and forgiveness. Gehlot contrasted this with BJP's approach and highlighted Congress's respect for those who have left the party. He underscored Congress's belief in coexistence across diverse societal lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's inclusive ideology, termed 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan'.

Gehlot, sharing images of the new Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi, commented on the contrasting political approaches of Congress and BJP.

He emphasized Congress's commitment to respecting all communities and recognizing contributions of past supporters, regardless of their current political stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

