Learning from Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' Ideology

In a recent statement, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's inclusive ideology, termed 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan'.

Gehlot, sharing images of the new Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi, commented on the contrasting political approaches of Congress and BJP.

He emphasized Congress's commitment to respecting all communities and recognizing contributions of past supporters, regardless of their current political stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)