Left Menu

Trump's Radical Immigration Overhaul: Tensions Rise at U.S.-Mexico Border

In his first address as U.S. President, Donald Trump announced plans to declare the U.S.-Mexico border crisis a national emergency. His agenda includes deploying troops, targeting foreign gangs, and ending birthright citizenship, actions likely to face legal challenges and incite tension in U.S.-Mexico relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 00:13 IST
Trump's Radical Immigration Overhaul: Tensions Rise at U.S.-Mexico Border
Donald Trump

In a decisive first move as U.S. President, Donald Trump declared illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border a national emergency. His inauguration speech outlined plans to deploy troops, increase deportations, and invoke the Alien Enemies Act to target foreign gang members in the U.S.

Following his inauguration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection canceled existing appointments under former President Biden's CBP One program, which had facilitated legal entry for thousands of migrants. Trump's approach includes designating criminal cartels as terrorist organizations, asserting a hardline stance with potential diplomatic consequences.

Critics, including the American Civil Liberties Union, argue that mass deportations could disrupt communities and lead to costly legal battles. Meanwhile, Trump signals a revival of controversial policies from his previous term while facing potential pushback from states with sanctuary policies and immigrant advocacy groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025