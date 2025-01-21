Trump's Radical Immigration Overhaul: Tensions Rise at U.S.-Mexico Border

In a decisive first move as U.S. President, Donald Trump declared illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border a national emergency. His inauguration speech outlined plans to deploy troops, increase deportations, and invoke the Alien Enemies Act to target foreign gang members in the U.S.

Following his inauguration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection canceled existing appointments under former President Biden's CBP One program, which had facilitated legal entry for thousands of migrants. Trump's approach includes designating criminal cartels as terrorist organizations, asserting a hardline stance with potential diplomatic consequences.

Critics, including the American Civil Liberties Union, argue that mass deportations could disrupt communities and lead to costly legal battles. Meanwhile, Trump signals a revival of controversial policies from his previous term while facing potential pushback from states with sanctuary policies and immigrant advocacy groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)