Left Menu

Trump's Refugee Program Suspension Leaves Afghans in Limbo

Nearly 1,660 Afghans cleared for U.S. resettlement have their flights canceled after Trump's suspension of U.S. refugee programs. This impacts families of U.S. military members, unaccompanied minors, and those at risk from the Taliban, causing widespread panic and uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 03:32 IST
Trump's Refugee Program Suspension Leaves Afghans in Limbo
Refugees

Thousands of Afghans face an uncertain future as flights planned for their resettlement in the U.S. are canceled following President Donald Trump's suspension of refugee programs. The move affects families of active-duty U.S. military, vulnerable minors, and those fearing Taliban retaliation.

Shawn VanDiver, leader of the #AfghanEvac coalition, emphasizes the distress this causes, leaving many Afghans in peril. These cancellations follow one of Trump's campaign promises, pointing to a broader immigration crackdown. The Biden administration had previously brought nearly 200,000 Afghans to the U.S. after the chaotic troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Trump's executive order to pause U.S. refugee programs compounds the situation, affecting those approved for resettlement, including Afghan-Americans and unaccompanied children. The decision has sparked calls for reconsideration amidst growing alarm and confusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025