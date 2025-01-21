Trump's Refugee Program Suspension Leaves Afghans in Limbo

Thousands of Afghans face an uncertain future as flights planned for their resettlement in the U.S. are canceled following President Donald Trump's suspension of refugee programs. The move affects families of active-duty U.S. military, vulnerable minors, and those fearing Taliban retaliation.

Shawn VanDiver, leader of the #AfghanEvac coalition, emphasizes the distress this causes, leaving many Afghans in peril. These cancellations follow one of Trump's campaign promises, pointing to a broader immigration crackdown. The Biden administration had previously brought nearly 200,000 Afghans to the U.S. after the chaotic troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Trump's executive order to pause U.S. refugee programs compounds the situation, affecting those approved for resettlement, including Afghan-Americans and unaccompanied children. The decision has sparked calls for reconsideration amidst growing alarm and confusion.

