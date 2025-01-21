Controversial Pardons: Trump's Sweeping Clemency on January 6 Defendants

In a surprising move, President Donald Trump has pardoned approximately 1,500 of his supporters involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. This dramatic use of clemency, occurring on Trump's first day back in office, effectively dismantles the most extensive investigation and prosecution effort in the history of the US Justice Department.

The pardons come after a prolonged campaign by Trump to reshape the narrative surrounding the January 6 events, widely regarded as a threat to the peaceful transfer of power. Critics view this extensive clemency as a significant setback for the Justice Department's attempts to hold the rioters accountable.

Moreover, Trump commuted the sentences of high-profile figures from groups like the 'Oath Keepers' and 'Proud Boys' and directed the attorney general to seek dismissal of pending charges. This action has reignited debates about accountability and justice in the aftermath of the Capitol riot.

(With inputs from agencies.)