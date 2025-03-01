Washington Shakeup: Trump's Prosecutor Overhauls Justice Department Amid Controversy

In a major reshuffling move, Ed Martin, President Donald Trump's interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., has demoted key senior prosecutors at the Justice Department. Reports confirmed by Reuters indicate that prominent figures in the department's fraud, public corruption, and civil rights section have been reassigned to handle minor cases.

The demotions include notable prosecutors such as Kathryn Rakoczy, known for her role in convicting Oath Keepers members, and Elizabeth Aloi, who prosecuted Peter Navarro. Martin's decisions are raising eyebrows as they appear aligned with advancing Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud. Critics suggest these moves could be aimed at silencing political adversaries.

The recent actions by Martin, who has not responded to requests for comment, are part of a broader agenda to carry out the administration's promises, with a particular focus on politically sensitive cases. This includes investigations related to the January 6 Capitol riot and threats of probes against Congress members. The administration's approach has left the Justice Department in disarray, with insiders describing the situation as chaotic.

(With inputs from agencies.)