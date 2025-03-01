Trump Administration Turbulence: From Justice Department Shakeups to Health Firings

Recent events within the U.S. government have sparked significant upheaval. Notably, the Pentagon is demanding accomplishments justifications from civilian staff amidst a Musk-led review initiative. This comes in the wake of confusion about federal workers' obligations to respond to this directive, originally issued by the Office of Personnel Management.

Meanwhile, Democrats have launched a lawsuit against President Trump, challenging an executive order that allegedly grants him excessive power over the Federal Election Commission. As the legal battles unfold, other controversies, such as the demotion of senior leaders in the Justice Department, continue to make headlines.

Furthermore, an Illinois jury has found a man guilty of murder in a case imbued with racial hate components. The confluence of these judicial, administrative, and political tussles illustrates ongoing tensions and transitions affecting sectors across the government spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)