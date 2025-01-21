Left Menu

Shinde writes to Nadda, extends support to BJP candidates in Delhi polls

I have directed the Shiv Sena Delhi unit to align with the BJP state unit and participate actively in the election campaign. Shinde said the party under his leadership has been a torch bearer of Hindutva ideology advocated by Bal Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena, which has traditionally fielded its candidates in Delhi Assembly polls, will extend support to its ally BJP in the elections.

The party on Tuesday handed over to Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva a letter of support written by its leader Eknath Shinde to BJP national president J P Nadda.

The Maharashtra deputy chief minister said, ''Shiv Sena has decided to actively support all the candidates of the BJP in the ensuing elections to the Assembly of NCT Delhi. I have directed the Shiv Sena Delhi unit to align with the BJP state unit and participate actively in the election campaign.'' Shinde said the party under his leadership has been a ''torch bearer of Hindutva ideology'' advocated by Bal Thackeray. Following this legacy, the party is an active and proud member of the National Democratic Alliance under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Despite receiving little electoral traction, the party had contested several previous polls in Delhi. The Sena had split in 2022 with Shinde walking away with a majority of MPs and MLAs of the party. His faction was later recognised as the real party by the Election Commission.

