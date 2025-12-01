Political Turbulence in Maharashtra: Rane Questions Shinde's Rebellion

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane has questioned Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's reasons for rebelling against the former MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray. Rane's comments come as Shiv Sena workers campaign for a candidate from the rival Sena (UBT) faction in Sindhudurg, sowing further seeds of doubt.

Rane emphasized that the situation creates skepticism about the rationale behind Shinde's rebellion in June 2022. Remarkably, Rane's brother, Nilesh Rane, is an MLA under Shinde's leadership. He queried the logic behind Shinde's actions if his own party members are supporting a Thackeray-aligned candidate.

The timing of Rane's remarks coincides with the close of campaigning for the first phase of Maharashtra's local body elections. This period has highlighted the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of political alliances within the ruling Mahayuti coalition, consisting of both the BJP and Shiv Sena.

(With inputs from agencies.)