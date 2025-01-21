Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Weighs in on Trump's Second Term: Indo-US Relations and Trade Concerns

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shares thoughts on Donald Trump's second presidency, highlighting potential impacts on Indo-US relations. While describing Trump's tenure as engaging, Tharoor expresses optimism about bilateral ties but raises concerns about trade tariffs and illegal migration, cautioning against economic fallout from a depreciating rupee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:11 IST
Shashi Tharoor Weighs in on Trump's Second Term: Indo-US Relations and Trade Concerns
Trump
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor commented on Donald Trump's return to the US presidency, predicting an engaging tenure marked by Trump's characteristic vigor. Tharoor expressed hope for the continuity of strong Indo-US relations while acknowledging potential challenges.

Having taken the oath as the 47th president, Trump projected an ambitious vision and promised swift policy changes, calling the new era a 'golden age'. Tharoor noted the 'interesting times' ahead for followers of global politics, indicating potential turbulence during Trump's administration.

Tharoor outlined prospective impacts on India, particularly concerning trade. He noted possibilities of heightened tariffs affecting Indian exports, alongside concerns over illegal migration policy in the US. Additionally, the depreciating rupee posed financial worries if not offset by increased exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025