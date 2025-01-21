Shashi Tharoor Weighs in on Trump's Second Term: Indo-US Relations and Trade Concerns
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shares thoughts on Donald Trump's second presidency, highlighting potential impacts on Indo-US relations. While describing Trump's tenure as engaging, Tharoor expresses optimism about bilateral ties but raises concerns about trade tariffs and illegal migration, cautioning against economic fallout from a depreciating rupee.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor commented on Donald Trump's return to the US presidency, predicting an engaging tenure marked by Trump's characteristic vigor. Tharoor expressed hope for the continuity of strong Indo-US relations while acknowledging potential challenges.
Having taken the oath as the 47th president, Trump projected an ambitious vision and promised swift policy changes, calling the new era a 'golden age'. Tharoor noted the 'interesting times' ahead for followers of global politics, indicating potential turbulence during Trump's administration.
Tharoor outlined prospective impacts on India, particularly concerning trade. He noted possibilities of heightened tariffs affecting Indian exports, alongside concerns over illegal migration policy in the US. Additionally, the depreciating rupee posed financial worries if not offset by increased exports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
