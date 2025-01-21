Left Menu

Kejriwal Vows to Tackle Unemployment, Criticizes BJP Governance

Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal prioritizes eliminating unemployment in the next five years, pledging reforms with educated team support. He criticizes the BJP's governance, warning against their policies threatening essential services. Kejriwal promises free services and financial support, emphasizing BJP's failure in law enforcement and infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:36 IST
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited address at New Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal outlined his party's priority of eliminating unemployment over the next five years. Kejriwal, accompanied by his team of educated leaders, including Atishi and Gopal Rai, made these remarks in support of AAP candidate Mukesh Goel.

Kejriwal highlighted significant achievements such as the provision of 24-hour electricity in Delhi, contrasting with the BJP's governance in 24 states where, he claims, such services are lacking. He warned that casting votes for the BJP would result in deteriorating electricity services, with broader warnings about the closure of Mohalla Clinics and crumbling infrastructure.

Continuing his critique, Kejriwal lashed out at the BJP's lack of developmental work in Delhi, pointing to unbuilt hospitals and roads despite their partial governance. He depicted a Delhi plagued by powerful gangsters and criticized the BJP's law enforcement efforts. He reaffirmed potential social welfare initiatives, promising financial aid for women, free healthcare for the elderly, and subsidized transport, while assailing the BJP for resorting to verbal attacks rather than addressing pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

