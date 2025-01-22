Outrage as Italy Releases Libyan Warlord Accused of War Crimes

Italian opposition lawmakers and human rights advocates expressed shock and anger following the release of a Libyan warlord accused of war crimes. The warlord, Ossama al-Masri, was freed in Italy on a legal technicality, despite an International Criminal Court warrant for his arrest on charges of crimes against humanity.

Justice Minister Carlo Nordio faced tough questions in the Senate regarding the release, as critics, including former Premier Matteo Renzi, accused the government of hypocrisy. The situation has highlighted Italy's complex ties with Libya, where al-Masri heads a notorious detention center network.

Human rights groups have long documented abuses in Libyan detention facilities, partly funded by Italy to curb migration. Al-Masri's release raises questions about political decision-making and Italy's commitment to international justice, as suspicions arise over the role of Libyan militias in the migrant crisis.

