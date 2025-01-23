Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Congress Over Neglect of National Icons

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized the Congress for disregarding the contributions of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Babasaheb Ambedkar. Highlighting BJP's initiatives in developing sites associated with Ambedkar, Yadav also inaugurated a long flyover named Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Setu in Bhopal.

Bhopal | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:35 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday lashed out at the Congress, accusing the party of ignoring the significant contributions made by national figures like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Babasaheb Ambedkar. Yadav's remarks came during the inauguration of Bhopal's longest flyover, which he announced would be named Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Setu.

Reflective of his ongoing critique, Yadav decried what he termed the Congress's hypocrisy in organizing a yatra from Mhow, Ambedkar's birthplace, under the campaign 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan'. Yadav also highlighted how the BJP government has developed Ambedkar-related sites into pilgrimage circuits, unlike their predecessors.

The CM further criticized the Congress for their historical oversight and injustices toward these leaders, emphasizing BJP's plans to advance infrastructure projects in Bhopal, including a bridge at Bwadiyakalan. Yadav concluded by announcing upcoming cabinet decisions on women's empowerment initiatives set to be discussed in Maheshwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

