Germany's Migration Debate Heats Up Ahead of Elections

Germany's political landscape is charged, with opposition leader Friedrich Merz promising to enforce strict border controls and expedite deportations if elected chancellor. His assertive migration stance follows a violent knife attack involving a rejected asylum-seeker, further fueling election tensions.

The recent tragedy in Aschaffenburg, where a 28-year-old Afghan suspect with previous violent incidents is linked to a fatal attack, has sparked criticism of current migration policies. Merz claims Germany's immigration approach has faltered since Angela Merkel's open-door policy, urging prioritization of national law over European Union regulations.

Amidst pressure from the rising far-right Alternative for Germany, Merz's pledges have faced scrutiny. With debates on the feasibility of his proposals and accusations of electioneering, Germany grapples with balancing strict policies and EU commitments ahead of crucial elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)