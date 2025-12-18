Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Appoints New York's New Archbishop Amidst Immigration Challenges

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Bishop Ronald Hicks as the new Archbishop of New York, succeeding the retiring Cardinal Timothy Dolan. Hicks, a Chicagoan like the current pope, is expected to continue the church's focus on immigration and abuse settlements while navigating the complex socio-political landscape.

Pope Leo XIV Appoints New York's New Archbishop Amidst Immigration Challenges
Pope Leo XIV has announced his most significant U.S. appointment, naming Bishop Ronald Hicks as the new Archbishop of New York. Hicks, hailing from Chicago, replaces Cardinal Timothy Dolan, a well-known conservative figure in the U.S. Catholic hierarchy.

Under Dolan's tenure, a USD 300 million fund was finalized to compensate victims of sexual abuse. Hicks, known for his progressive stance, is set to lead the archdiocese through ongoing challenges, including the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Hicks, having endorsed messages condemning immigration raids, is attuned to the needs of a diverse congregation. As he steps into this influential role, managing the legacy of abuse settlements remains a top priority.

