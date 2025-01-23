Tension Escalates as Croatia Protest Serbian Detentions

Croatia has lodged a formal protest with Serbia following the detention and deportation of five Croatian citizens in Belgrade, HRT state television reported on Thursday. The Croatians were part of a civil society meeting when the incident occurred.

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman has threatened a travel advisory, stressing the need for an explanation from Serbia—a demand echoed by Interior Minister Davor Božinovic amid a backdrop of escalating tensions between the two nations. The deportations allegedly included citizens from various countries participating in the workshop for NGOs.

In parallel, Serbia is facing a wave of protests and criticism from student groups and human rights organizations after a tragic incident in Novi Sad, where a railway station canopy collapse killed 15 people. Activists linking the disaster to corruption have called for a strike on Friday, challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's administration, which is accused of repressive measures.

