Tension Escalates as Croatia Protest Serbian Detentions

Croatia has lodged a protest with Serbia after five Croatian citizens were deported from Belgrade during a civil society meeting. The incident has reignited tensions between the Balkan nations, with protests in Serbia over related governmental actions raising concerns about democratic freedoms and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zagreb | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:01 IST
Croatia has lodged a formal protest with Serbia following the detention and deportation of five Croatian citizens in Belgrade, HRT state television reported on Thursday. The Croatians were part of a civil society meeting when the incident occurred.

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman has threatened a travel advisory, stressing the need for an explanation from Serbia—a demand echoed by Interior Minister Davor Božinovic amid a backdrop of escalating tensions between the two nations. The deportations allegedly included citizens from various countries participating in the workshop for NGOs.

In parallel, Serbia is facing a wave of protests and criticism from student groups and human rights organizations after a tragic incident in Novi Sad, where a railway station canopy collapse killed 15 people. Activists linking the disaster to corruption have called for a strike on Friday, challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's administration, which is accused of repressive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

