Tensions Explode Across Bangladesh Following Assassination of July Uprising Leader

The assassination of Sharif Osman Hadin, a prominent leader of the July Uprising, has sparked widespread protests and violence across Bangladesh. Hadin, a candidate in the upcoming general elections, was shot by masked gunmen in Dhaka. His death in a Singapore hospital has fueled anti-India sentiments among protesters, with calls for action against the alleged assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 09:22 IST
Tension reached a boiling point in Bangladesh following the death of Sharif Osman Hadin, a prominent leader known for the July Uprising. His assassination has incited protests and violence across the country, culminating in targeted attacks on media offices and significant unrest.

Hadin, running for the forthcoming February general elections, succumbed to injuries after being shot in Dhaka last week. His passing, confirmed by Chief Adviser Yunus and relayed by the Inquilab Mancha, has led to claims against India, with protesters demanding the extradition of alleged perpetrators.

Protests escalated into violent demonstrations, targeting various institutions and diplomatic residences. Authorities employed tear gas and baton charges to disperse mobs while leaders called for calm. Officials have assured measures for justice and urged public restraint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

