Tensions Rise as Maharashtra Awaits Third Deputy CM from Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut announced that Maharashtra will soon appoint a third Deputy Chief Minister from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). The statement comes amidst a heated exchange between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray over adherence to Balasaheb Thackeray's principles and leadership legacy.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut declared on Friday that Maharashtra is set to welcome a third Deputy Chief Minister. This appointment is expected to be from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), Raut informed media personnel, signaling potential significant political shifts in the state.
Raut also critiqued Eknath Shinde following the division within the Shiv Sena, stating, 'These people ran away in fear of the ED and CBI.' He maintained that Shiv Sena (UBT) remains resilient despite the split. Raut's remarks come amid Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's accusations against Uddhav Thackeray, claiming he abandoned Balasaheb Thackeray's principles for personal gain.
During the 'Shivoutsav' event, which commemorated the 99th birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray, Eknath Shinde rebuked Thackeray for allegedly compromising ideological values in favor of political power. Reflecting on his own leadership, Shinde mentioned his dedication to serving Maharashtra and emphasized the importance of self-respect, a trait he credited to Balasaheb's teachings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra showed Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray their place in 2024 polls: Union Minister Amit Shah at BJP convention in Shirdi.
Maharashtra rejected politics of dynasty and betrayal of Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray: Union Minister Amit Shah at Shirdi.
Sanjay Raut Urges Bharat Ratna for Balasaheb Thackeray
The ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray will not be betrayed: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Mumbai rally.
Uddhav Thackeray's Bold Move: Shiv Sena Eyes Solo Contest in Local Elections