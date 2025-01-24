Tensions Rise as Maharashtra Awaits Third Deputy CM from Shiv Sena

In a recent development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut declared on Friday that Maharashtra is set to welcome a third Deputy Chief Minister. This appointment is expected to be from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), Raut informed media personnel, signaling potential significant political shifts in the state.

Raut also critiqued Eknath Shinde following the division within the Shiv Sena, stating, 'These people ran away in fear of the ED and CBI.' He maintained that Shiv Sena (UBT) remains resilient despite the split. Raut's remarks come amid Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's accusations against Uddhav Thackeray, claiming he abandoned Balasaheb Thackeray's principles for personal gain.

During the 'Shivoutsav' event, which commemorated the 99th birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray, Eknath Shinde rebuked Thackeray for allegedly compromising ideological values in favor of political power. Reflecting on his own leadership, Shinde mentioned his dedication to serving Maharashtra and emphasized the importance of self-respect, a trait he credited to Balasaheb's teachings.

(With inputs from agencies.)