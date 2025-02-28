Eknath Shinde Takes Aim at Uddhav Thackeray in Fiery Speech
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, comparing him to Nero. At a Shiv Sena rally, Shinde discussed his ambitions to uplift common people and attacked Thackeray's leadership. He also urged party members to prepare for upcoming local elections.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a scathing critique of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, drawing a parallel to Nero, known for fiddling while Rome burned.
During a thanksgiving rally in Pune's Junnar, Shinde emphasized his humble beginnings and his mission to improve the lives of everyday citizens. He voiced his intent to transform the common man into a 'superman.'
Highlighting recent defections from the Sena (UBT), Shinde sharply criticized Thackeray's leadership. He called for party members to ready themselves for the forthcoming local body elections, which have been delayed for nearly three years.
