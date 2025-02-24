Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray: A Historic Reunion?

This past weekend, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray reunited with his cousin, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, at a social event in Mumbai. The meeting has arisen curiosity around their political relationship, especially in light of upcoming municipal elections.

The occasion was a wedding for Mahendra Kalyankar's son, a government official, where the political bigwigs were notably present. Both Raj and Uddhav's interactions have fueled rumors of an impending resolution of their longstanding differences.

This marks their third public rendezvous in a span of two months, further fanning the flames of reconciliation between the two political factions as alliances within Maharashtra's political landscape face growing scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)