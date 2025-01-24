Comoros President's Controversial Plan for Dynastic Succession

In a startling move, Comoros President Azali Assoumani has publicly stated his intention to hand over power to his son, Nour El Fath, in 2029, confirming long-standing suspicions of grooming his successor. The announcement has triggered outrage among critics who fear the establishment of a dynastic rule in the island nation.

Amid claims of voter fraud during his re-election, Assoumani's administration has already positioned El Fath in a powerful governmental role, overseeing cabinet operations. In a recent speech, Assoumani revealed plans for El Fath to ascend as head of state and party, escalating tensions in an already fraught political climate.

Opposition parties, largely dismissive of recent parliamentary results marred by allegations of fraud, stand firmly against what they describe as an attempt to install a monarchy. The country's turbulent political history, marked by numerous coups, underscores the contentiousness of Assoumani's dynastic aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)