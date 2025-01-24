Election Tensions Flare: Kejriwal Under Fire Amidst AIMIM's Controversial Candidate Support

In a heated election atmosphere, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma took aim at his AAP rival, Arvind Kejriwal, calling for him to apologize to Delhi's citizens and withdraw from the electoral race. Verma accused Kejriwal of financial misconduct, inadequate governance, and failing the youth, ahead of the crucial Delhi assembly elections.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi intensified the debate by endorsing jailed party candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman's electoral bid from Okhla, despite his incarceration over alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy. Speaking at a campaign rally, Owaisi questioned why Kejriwal, among others, was granted bail while Shifa remained behind bars.

Owaisi further criticized other parties for objecting to Shifa and Tahir Hussain's candidacies, pointing out the presence of lawmakers with serious criminal allegations in Parliament. AIMIM's move to field controversial figures has added another dimension to the forthcoming elections, slated for February 5, with results due on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)