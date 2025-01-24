Left Menu

Election Tensions Flare: Kejriwal Under Fire Amidst AIMIM's Controversial Candidate Support

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi clash over controversial statements about Delhi elections. Verma demands Kejriwal apologize for alleged misconduct, while Owaisi defends jailed candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman's bid for election, comparing it to historic cases of successful jailed politicians. Tensions rise as AIMIM fields controversial candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:49 IST
Election Tensions Flare: Kejriwal Under Fire Amidst AIMIM's Controversial Candidate Support
BJP candidate Parvesh Verma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated election atmosphere, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma took aim at his AAP rival, Arvind Kejriwal, calling for him to apologize to Delhi's citizens and withdraw from the electoral race. Verma accused Kejriwal of financial misconduct, inadequate governance, and failing the youth, ahead of the crucial Delhi assembly elections.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi intensified the debate by endorsing jailed party candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman's electoral bid from Okhla, despite his incarceration over alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy. Speaking at a campaign rally, Owaisi questioned why Kejriwal, among others, was granted bail while Shifa remained behind bars.

Owaisi further criticized other parties for objecting to Shifa and Tahir Hussain's candidacies, pointing out the presence of lawmakers with serious criminal allegations in Parliament. AIMIM's move to field controversial figures has added another dimension to the forthcoming elections, slated for February 5, with results due on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025