Vice President Dhankhar's Call to Action: Safeguarding India from Within

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, during Uttar Pradesh's foundation day, emphasized tackling illegal refugee issues in India. He urged the youth to challenge anti-national forces and highlighted Uttar Pradesh's economic contribution. Dhankhar advocated for reducing imports, boosting local production, and urged a shift towards entrepreneurial activities to ensure national stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:37 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

During the 76th foundation day celebrations of Uttar Pradesh, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar voiced concerns regarding the rising number of illegal refugees in India. He underscored the urgent need for immediate measures to ensure national security and integrity.

Dhankhar called upon young Indians to resist individuals and groups engaged in anti-national acts. Highlighting the economic progress of Uttar Pradesh, he lauded the state's significant contributions to the national economy and encouraged embracing local entrepreneurship.

The vice president stressed reducing reliance on imports by enhancing domestic production capabilities. He urged citizens to promote self-reliance and prioritize national interest. The event was graced by UP's Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other notable figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

