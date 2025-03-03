Left Menu

Haryana's GST Surge: A Sign of Economic Progress

Haryana reported a significant 20% increase in GST revenue in February 2025, reaching Rs 9,925 crore, double the national growth rate. This growth positions Haryana among India's top five states in GST collection and reflects the economic progress under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Gross GST revenue in Haryana soared by 20 per cent to Rs 9,925 crore for February 2025, compared to Rs 8,269 crore in February 2024, as per an official release. This growth rate doubles the national average of 10 per cent, highlighting significant progress in the state's tax collection efforts.

Nationally, India's GST collection for February 2025 was Rs 1,83,646 crore, showing a 9.1 per cent increase from the previous year. Haryana stood out, being among the top five Indian states for GST revenue, alongside Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu.

According to the statement, the Excise and Taxation Department's achievements align with the Haryana Government's successful tax reforms, furthering economic and financial progress under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The Department, which contributes over 80 per cent of the state's revenue, is on track to exceed its 2024-25 budget target, having already collected Rs 57,125 crore by February 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

