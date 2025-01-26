Escalation at the Lebanese-Israeli Border: Protest Tensions Hit Highs

In a tragic escalation of tensions, three individuals lost their lives and approximately 30 were injured in southern Lebanon on Sunday. The violence erupted when Israeli forces opened fire on demonstrators who had breached roadblocks set up by the Israeli army a day prior, as reported by Lebanon's health ministry.

The protesters, carrying Hezbollah flags, attempted to enter border villages, voicing frustrations over Israel's failure to withdraw troops by the 60-day deadline outlined in the recent ceasefire. This agreement concluded the Israel-Hezbollah conflict that reached a tentative pause in late November.

In response to the unrest, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed the nation's sovereignty, urging southern residents to remain calm and show trust in the Lebanese Armed Forces as diplomatic efforts persist to resolve the territorial dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)