Escalation at the Lebanese-Israeli Border: Protest Tensions Hit Highs

In southern Lebanon, three people died and around 30 were injured as Israeli forces fired on protesters breaching roadblocks. The demonstration aimed to address Israel's prolonged military presence post-60-day ceasefire with Hezbollah. President Joseph Aoun urged self-restraint and highlighted Lebanon's sovereignty concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maysal-Jabal | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic escalation of tensions, three individuals lost their lives and approximately 30 were injured in southern Lebanon on Sunday. The violence erupted when Israeli forces opened fire on demonstrators who had breached roadblocks set up by the Israeli army a day prior, as reported by Lebanon's health ministry.

The protesters, carrying Hezbollah flags, attempted to enter border villages, voicing frustrations over Israel's failure to withdraw troops by the 60-day deadline outlined in the recent ceasefire. This agreement concluded the Israel-Hezbollah conflict that reached a tentative pause in late November.

In response to the unrest, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed the nation's sovereignty, urging southern residents to remain calm and show trust in the Lebanese Armed Forces as diplomatic efforts persist to resolve the territorial dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

