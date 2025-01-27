Left Menu

Uttarakhand Leads: First State to Implement Uniform Civil Code

BJP leader Ajay Alok emphasized the longstanding presence of the Uniform Civil Code in India's Constitution, lamenting its delayed implementation. Uttarakhand pioneers by adopting it, setting a template for Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states. The UCC aims to unify personal laws while sparking political debates, notably with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:06 IST
  • India

In a decisive move, Uttarakhand has become the first Indian state to implement the long-discussed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), sparking political discourse nationwide. The announcement by BJP leader Ajay Alok underscored that the UCC has been embedded in India's Constitution since inception, yet its rollout took 75 years.

The newly enacted Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, aims to simplify personal laws concerning marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance. Its comprehensive application covers all residents of the state, excluding Scheduled Tribes and protected groups. This legislative milestone serves as a pilot project with plans for broader implementation across BJP and NDA-governed states.

The political landscape is heating up as Alok criticized the Aam Aadmi Party, labeling it the 'Aam Arajak' party for alleged corruption. While AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced electoral promises, tensions remained high with ongoing accusations and counterclaims shaping the pre-election narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

