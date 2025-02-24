Uttarakhand Mandates Marriage Registration Under Uniform Civil Code
The Uttarakhand government has mandated marriage registration for its employees under the recently implemented Uniform Civil Code. District magistrates and department heads received instructions to ensure compliance for marriages after March 26, 2010. Regular reports on registration status must be submitted weekly to the home secretary.
The Uttarakhand government has instructed its employees to register their marriages under the state's newly implemented Uniform Civil Code (UCC). This directive, highlighted in a letter by Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, applies to all marriages conducted after March 26, 2010.
District magistrates and department heads throughout the state have been tasked to ensure all married employees complete their marriage registrations promptly. Each district will submit a weekly status report to the home secretary tracking the progress of these registrations.
In each department, a nodal officer will oversee the registration process for married personnel. The Uttarakhand Information Technology Development Agency has been directed to extend technical assistance to facilitate efficient registration on the UCC portal across the state.
