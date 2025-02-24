Left Menu

Uttarakhand Mandates Marriage Registration Under Uniform Civil Code

The Uttarakhand government has mandated marriage registration for its employees under the recently implemented Uniform Civil Code. District magistrates and department heads received instructions to ensure compliance for marriages after March 26, 2010. Regular reports on registration status must be submitted weekly to the home secretary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 24-02-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 23:00 IST
Uttarakhand Mandates Marriage Registration Under Uniform Civil Code
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government has instructed its employees to register their marriages under the state's newly implemented Uniform Civil Code (UCC). This directive, highlighted in a letter by Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, applies to all marriages conducted after March 26, 2010.

District magistrates and department heads throughout the state have been tasked to ensure all married employees complete their marriage registrations promptly. Each district will submit a weekly status report to the home secretary tracking the progress of these registrations.

In each department, a nodal officer will oversee the registration process for married personnel. The Uttarakhand Information Technology Development Agency has been directed to extend technical assistance to facilitate efficient registration on the UCC portal across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025