Left Menu

NATO Urged to Boost Defence Spending Amid New Russian Challenges

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte urges members to increase defence spending beyond the 2% GDP target due to emerging threats from Russia. While Portugal aims to meet its 2% goal by 2029, current commitments stand at 1.5%. Rutte emphasizes the need for readiness and security adaptation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:51 IST
NATO Urged to Boost Defence Spending Amid New Russian Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has called for alliance members to surpass the previously established defence spending target of 2% of GDP. Rutte emphasized that this target, set a decade ago, is now insufficient in the face of new challenges, particularly from Russia.

Speaking in Lisbon alongside Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, Rutte noted Montenegro's acknowledgment of Portugal's commitment to reach their 2% spending goal by 2029, from the current expenditure of 1.5% of GDP on NATO duties.

Rutte stressed the importance of adaptability and proactive spending to ensure NATO's future security and strength, highlighting the necessity for increased defence investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025