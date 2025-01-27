NATO Urged to Boost Defence Spending Amid New Russian Challenges

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has called for alliance members to surpass the previously established defence spending target of 2% of GDP. Rutte emphasized that this target, set a decade ago, is now insufficient in the face of new challenges, particularly from Russia.

Speaking in Lisbon alongside Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, Rutte noted Montenegro's acknowledgment of Portugal's commitment to reach their 2% spending goal by 2029, from the current expenditure of 1.5% of GDP on NATO duties.

Rutte stressed the importance of adaptability and proactive spending to ensure NATO's future security and strength, highlighting the necessity for increased defence investments.

