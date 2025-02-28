Left Menu

Portugal's Prime Minister Faces Conflict of Interest Allegations

Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro denied allegations of a conflict of interest involving a consulting firm he founded. Opposition parties have called for his resignation following media reports suggesting his family firm benefited him. Montenegro asserts he has not made decisions conflicting with his public duties.

Luis Montenegro
  • Portugal

Portugal's Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro, fervently denied opposition claims of a conflict of interest regarding a consulting firm he established, pointing to an extraordinary cabinet meeting scheduled to address the allegations. Montenegro intends to publicly address the situation following the cabinet session.

Montenegro stressed the importance of clarifying the allegations to ensure the government focuses on serving Portugal. Emphasizing his integrity, he stated he never acted in conflict with his governmental role. Despite calls from opposition parties, including Chega, for his resignation, Montenegro made no indication of stepping down.

Montenegro explained to parliament that Spinumviva, his consulting firm, was founded in 2021 when he held no political role, and he divested his interests after assuming political leadership. He continues to face political pressure but remains committed to attending upcoming European Council meetings as prime minister.

