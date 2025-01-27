Political Rift in Maharashtra: Shinde vs. Aaditya

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray following remarks about party workers and leaders defecting to join Shinde's faction. In a sharp rebuke, Shinde indicated confidence in his Mahayuti alliance's chances in the upcoming local body elections, thanks to new members flocking to his side.

Shinde slammed Aaditya for his 'unwarranted' comments, suggesting the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction should self-reflect rather than criticize those departing. 'These people whom Aaditya Thackeray termed gutter will show Sena (UBT) its place,' Shinde proclaimed, condemning Aaditya's remarks.

Additionally, Shinde accused Aaditya Thackeray of disparaging women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme, intensifying the tension between the two political factions.

