Kejriwal Tackles Caste Politics Ahead of Delhi Elections

Less than 10 days before the Delhi polls, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal addressed voters, emphasizing his capabilities as a 'Baniya' to manage funds for welfare schemes. Highlighting differences between AAP and BJP, he discussed free amenities, Jat reservation, and the ongoing political discourse ahead of the election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:55 IST
Kejriwal Tackles Caste Politics Ahead of Delhi Elections
With the Delhi elections just around the corner, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal emphasized his caste identity in a series of rallies, proclaiming his ability to secure funds for promised welfare schemes by leveraging his 'Baniya' heritage.

Addressing public gatherings in Palam, Matiala, and Bijwasan, the former chief minister defended his party's governance model in the face of criticisms while comparing it to that of the BJP, labeling his party as the champion of the common people.

Kejriwal also delved into the contentious Jat reservation issue, pledging to fight for the community's inclusion in the Central OBC list, amid shifting political alliances and accusations against the BJP of election opportunism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

