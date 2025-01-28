Justice Department Shake-Up Sparks Concerns About Political Influence

The Trump administration has undertaken a reshuffle within the U.S. Justice Department, removing senior career ethics official Bradley Weinsheimer from his position, according to a reliable source.

Weinsheimer has been reassigned to a new working group on "sanctuary cities" within the Associate Attorney General's office. His removal is a part of a broader reallocation affecting numerous top officials, spanning divisions like Civil Rights, National Security, and more.

The reassignment has intensified fears that the department could succumb to political pressures, compromising its autonomy. The move follows the resignation of another senior official, Corey Amundson, prompting concerns about the department's ability to conduct impartial investigations.

