Justice Department Shake-Up Sparks Concerns About Political Influence

The Trump administration has removed Bradley Weinsheimer, the U.S. Justice Department's senior career ethics official, from his post. This has raised concerns about political pressures influencing the department. Weinsheimer and other officials have been reassigned to posts handling politically-sensitive matters, causing alarm among department veterans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 02:35 IST
The Trump administration has undertaken a reshuffle within the U.S. Justice Department, removing senior career ethics official Bradley Weinsheimer from his position, according to a reliable source.

Weinsheimer has been reassigned to a new working group on "sanctuary cities" within the Associate Attorney General's office. His removal is a part of a broader reallocation affecting numerous top officials, spanning divisions like Civil Rights, National Security, and more.

The reassignment has intensified fears that the department could succumb to political pressures, compromising its autonomy. The move follows the resignation of another senior official, Corey Amundson, prompting concerns about the department's ability to conduct impartial investigations.

