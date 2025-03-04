Left Menu

FBI Shake-up: Dennehy's Departure Amid Political Pressures

James Dennehy, head of the FBI's New York field office, retired after being directed to do so by the bureau. His departure follows a Justice Department demand for a list of agents involved in sensitive investigations, amid changes under new leadership. Dennehy's defiant stance stressed maintaining the bureau's independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2025 06:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 06:31 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant shake-up within the FBI, James Dennehy, head of the New York field office, has announced his retirement. The decision follows his resistance to Justice Department's scrutiny of agents involved in politically sensitive investigations.

The Associated Press obtained a communication from Dennehy, where he disclosed being instructed to file retirement papers without a formal explanation. This development coincides with new leadership under Director Kash Patel, alongside the appointment of Trump loyalist Dan Bongino as deputy director.

The bureau faces turmoil as it grapples with demands to turn over a list of agents involved in the January 6 Capitol riot inquiry. Dennehy, a former Marine and bureau veteran, vowed to continue advocating for the agency's independence and integrity from outside the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

