Europe Gears Up for Possible US Tariff Battle

France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, reaffirmed on Sud Radio that Europe is prepared to retaliate if the Trump administration imposes tariffs on the EU. Trump has pledged to resolve the trade deficit with Europe through tariffs or increased oil and gas exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:27 IST
Jean-Noel Barrot Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced that Europe is ready to counter any tariffs imposed by the US, in a recent interview with Sud Radio.

President Donald Trump has threatened tariffs in an attempt to correct the significant trade imbalance between the US and the European Union.

Trump's measures could include levying tariffs or ramping up oil and gas exports to tackle the longstanding trade deficit.

