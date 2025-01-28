Europe Gears Up for Possible US Tariff Battle
France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, reaffirmed on Sud Radio that Europe is prepared to retaliate if the Trump administration imposes tariffs on the EU. Trump has pledged to resolve the trade deficit with Europe through tariffs or increased oil and gas exports.
