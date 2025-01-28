Mizoram Assembly Budget Session Announced

Mizoram Governor V K Singh has summoned the state assembly's budget session, set to start on February 19, according to official sources.

The assembly secretariat has issued a notification for the 9th Mizoram Legislative Assembly's budget session, although the detailed program remains to be finalized by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

The BAC is expected to convene a meeting shortly to discuss and outline the session's agenda and schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)