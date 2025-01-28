Mizoram Assembly Budget Session Announced
The Mizoram Governor, V K Singh, has called the state assembly's budget session to begin on February 19. The Business Advisory Committee is yet to finalize the detailed schedule. The assembly secretariat has issued the notification, and a BAC meeting will be held soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Mizoram Governor V K Singh has summoned the state assembly's budget session, set to start on February 19, according to official sources.
The assembly secretariat has issued a notification for the 9th Mizoram Legislative Assembly's budget session, although the detailed program remains to be finalized by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).
The BAC is expected to convene a meeting shortly to discuss and outline the session's agenda and schedule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement