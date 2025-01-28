Left Menu

Mizoram Assembly Budget Session Announced

The Mizoram Governor, V K Singh, has called the state assembly's budget session to begin on February 19. The Business Advisory Committee is yet to finalize the detailed schedule. The assembly secretariat has issued the notification, and a BAC meeting will be held soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:49 IST
Mizoram Assembly Budget Session Announced
Mizoram Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Governor V K Singh has summoned the state assembly's budget session, set to start on February 19, according to official sources.

The assembly secretariat has issued a notification for the 9th Mizoram Legislative Assembly's budget session, although the detailed program remains to be finalized by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

The BAC is expected to convene a meeting shortly to discuss and outline the session's agenda and schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025