Kejriwal Challenges BJP on Power Supply Ahead of Delhi Elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has leveled a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over power supply issues in states under its governance. Addressing a rally at Jahangirpur Assembly Constituency, Kejriwal highlighted that Delhi enjoys continuous, 24-hour electricity, thanks to policies enacted by his administration.

Kejriwal challenged citizens in BJP-ruled states to verify his claims of power outages, urging them to choose his party's broom symbol for assured, round-the-clock electricity. He criticized the BJP's electricity management, claiming average residence bills reach Rs 5000, compared to subsidized rates in Delhi.

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, with 699 candidates vying for 70 seats, Kejriwal's AAP hopes to continue its winning streak from previous years. The elections, scheduled for February 5, with votes to be counted on February 8, promise to be a battleground for power policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)