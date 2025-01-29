Left Menu

Delhi Court Upholds Procedure in Swati Maliwal Case Against Bibhav Kumar

The Tis Hazari court in Delhi dismissed multiple revision petitions filed by Bibhav Kumar and Delhi Police regarding proceedings in a case involving AAP MP Swati Maliwal. The court maintained that ample compliance with legal provisions had been made, allowing the case to progress without delay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:11 IST
Delhi Court Upholds Procedure in Swati Maliwal Case Against Bibhav Kumar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, Delhi's Tis Hazari court rejected all three revision petitions related to a case against Bibhav Kumar, filed by Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal. The petitions challenged various court orders, including the committal of the case to the Sessions Court.

Additional Sessions Judge Raj Kumar's ruling dismissed Bibhav Kumar's claims that procedures, such as the compliance with Sections 207 and 208 of the Cr.P.C, were ignored when committing the case. Similarly, Delhi Police's request to withhold certain documents was also overruled.

The court further noted that attempts to delay proceedings would not be entertained, emphasizing the charge sheet's completion against Kumar. The crux of the grievances revolved around allegations of an incomplete investigation into conspiracy charges, but the court maintained its stance, ensuring progress in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025