Delhi Court Upholds Procedure in Swati Maliwal Case Against Bibhav Kumar

In a significant legal development, Delhi's Tis Hazari court rejected all three revision petitions related to a case against Bibhav Kumar, filed by Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal. The petitions challenged various court orders, including the committal of the case to the Sessions Court.

Additional Sessions Judge Raj Kumar's ruling dismissed Bibhav Kumar's claims that procedures, such as the compliance with Sections 207 and 208 of the Cr.P.C, were ignored when committing the case. Similarly, Delhi Police's request to withhold certain documents was also overruled.

The court further noted that attempts to delay proceedings would not be entertained, emphasizing the charge sheet's completion against Kumar. The crux of the grievances revolved around allegations of an incomplete investigation into conspiracy charges, but the court maintained its stance, ensuring progress in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)