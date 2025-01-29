Left Menu

Breaking Taboos: Germany's Migration Policy Clash

Germany's conservative parties, led by Friedrich Merz, broke tradition by cooperating with the far-right AfD to pass a proposal limiting migration. This sparked concern about the legitimacy it lends to the AfD and its impact on upcoming elections. Critics warn against compromising democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that has sent ripples through German politics, the opposition conservatives have allied with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in a parliamentary vote to impose stricter migration controls. The proposal, though non-binding, represents a significant shift in German political dynamics as the nation gears up for elections on February 23.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the CDU/CSU conservative bloc, introduced motions seeking to close German borders to irregular migration. The remarkable reliance on AfD's support has broken long-standing political norms, prompting fierce debates and warnings from Chancellor Olaf Scholz about potential future alliances that could undermine democratic values.

This controversial move has stirred backlash from various quarters, including religious institutions and social leaders, cautioning against damaging Germany's social fabric. Meanwhile, political analysts predict a challenging path ahead for coalition formations, as intra-party divisions widen over immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

