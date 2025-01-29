Left Menu

Aid Freeze Fallout: USAID Contractors Face Uncertain Future

Hundreds of contractors for the U.S. Agency for International Development are on unpaid leave following President Trump's global aid freeze. Despite exemptions for 'life-saving' aid, confusion persists among global health and humanitarian groups about program resumption and coverage under the new policy.

Updated: 29-01-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:55 IST
Hundreds of contractors working for the U.S. Agency for International Development are being placed on unpaid leave in the wake of President Donald Trump's sweeping freeze on global foreign aid.

Despite an overnight waiver issued by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for 'life-saving humanitarian assistance,' humanitarian and health groups remain uncertain whether their programs qualify for exception.

The aid freeze, part of a 90-day review to align with Trump's 'America First' policy, has halted vital programs globally and led to questions about the lack of non-partisan leadership at USAID.

