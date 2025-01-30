Left Menu

Syria's Rebel Leader Ahmad al-Sharaa Appointed Interim President

Ahmad al-Sharaa, the leader of Syria's rebel factions, was appointed as the interim president after the overthrow of Bashar Assad. As a former insurgent aligned with al-Qaida, al-Sharaa has promised pluralism and national unity while attempting to draft a new constitution and dissolve armed factions.

  • Syria

Ahmad al-Sharaa, once a rebel figure aligned with al-Qaida, has been appointed Syria's interim president following the recent overthrow of Bashar Assad. This change marks a significant shift in Syria's political landscape, with al-Sharaa promising to draft a new constitution and promote national unity.

Al-Sharaa, currently leading Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group formerly linked to al-Qaida, has vowed to embrace pluralism and protect the rights of women and minorities. Despite former US suspicions, recent diplomatic engagements have painted him as pragmatic, leading to the lifting of a USD 10 million bounty.

As Syrian factions disband under the new interim regime, challenges remain, particularly with Kurdish groups who were absent from the recent meeting in Damascus. Efforts are underway to form a unified national military and initiate an inclusive national dialogue to reshape Syria's political future.

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

